Central and Eastern European low-cost carrier (LCC) Wizz Air plans to introduce daily flights from Lufthansa’s main hub Frankfurt to Sophia (Bulgaria) beginning May 22 and Budapest (Hungary) from Dec. 15, using a 230-seat Airbus A321.

ATW understands Wizz Air will become the second LCC, after Irish LCC Ryanair, to operate from Frankfurt.

“By adding Frankfurt to our network, we are operating to 137 destinations [in 40 countries]," CCO George Michalopoulos said in a statement. Wizz Air said that after these services begin, it will offer 78 LCC routes from 11 German airports.

Frankfurt airport operator Fraport said Wizz Air’s decision to start from Frankfurt proves that more LCCs are increasingly finding Frankfurt as a market of interest.

In 2016, Wizz Air transported 2.7 million passengers to and from Germany, up 22% compared to 2015. In Germany, the LCC serves Cologne, Dortmund, Frankfurt Hahn, Hamburg, Memmingen, Nurnberg, Friedrichshafen, Karlsruhe/Baden- Baden, Berlin, Hannover and—from May—Frankfurt.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told ATW on the sidelines of Airlines 4 Europe summit in Brussels the Irish LCC will base additional aircraft in Frankfurt for the coming winter schedule.

“Frankfurt will be not a main base for us, but it will grow more. German airports in general are very aggressive in marketing [to attract more LCCs].” Ryanair bases two Boeing 737-800s in Frankfurt and will launch daily routes to Alicante, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca (Spain), as well as to Faro (Portugal) from March, targeting 400,000 passengers annually.

Wizz Air operates 77 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft from 27 bases on more than 500 routes. The carrier transported 23 million passengers in 2016.

