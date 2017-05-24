Central and Eastern European low-cost carrier (LCC) Wizz Air has based a second Airbus A320 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The additional 180-seat aircraft is used on new services from Belgrade to Friedrichshafen, Nuremberg, Hanover (Germany) and Malta. All new flights are on a 2X-weekly basis.

Weekly frequencies will increase on some existing routes from Belgrade to Malmo (Sweden) 5X-weekly; Dortmund (Germany) and Eindhoven (Netherlands) 4X-weekly; and to Gothenburg and Stockholm Skavsta (Sweden), as well to Munich Memmingen (Germany) each 3X-weekly.

The company said the new aircraft represents an investment of further $99 million and will create 36 additional jobs with Wizz Air in Belgrade.

Belgrade became Wizz Air 13th base in March 2011.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at