Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air has announced plans to close its base at Poznan in Poland, although it will grow its other Polish operations by adding a seventh aircraft at Gdansk and upgrading Warsaw to an all-Airbus A321 fleet.

“After careful consideration, we decided to adjust our Poznan network plan and take advantage of growth opportunities by reallocating the capacity to other Polish routes,” Wizz Air CMO Johan Eidhagen said.

Wizz said “a number” of Poznan flights—including Doncaster Sheffield, Eindhoven, Paris Beauvais, London Luton and Torp Sandefjord—will still operate, using non-based aircraft.

The change will take effect March 30, 2019. All affected Poznan employees will be offered opportunities elsewhere.

Following the closure, one A320 will be moved to Gdansk, taking that base to seven aircraft and creating more than 30 direct jobs.

That additional Gdansk capacity will be used to launch flights to Kharkiv in Ukraine on Oct. 28, followed by Bremen (Germany), Kutaisi (Georgia) and Oslo (Norway) from early April. Frequencies will be added on existing routes to Aberdeen (Scotland), Gothenburg (Sweden), Kiev and Lviv (both in Ukraine).

In response to strong demand, Wizz Air will also convert Warsaw to an all-A321 fleet by April 2019, representing 11% capacity growth, which will be used to add two new routes.

The aircraft that were seasonally based in Katowice and Warsaw for summer 2018 will return to those bases for summer 2019. Finally, Wroclaw will also gain an extra route, to Kharkiv.

Wizz Air launched operations from Poland in May 2004. Travel to and from Poland has since grown to 63 million passengers.

“In the first eight months of 2018, over 6.3 million passengers flew with Wizz to and from Poland, 19% more than in the same period of the previous year,” the airline said. “In 2019, Wizz Air will have almost 10.5 million seats on sale on its low-fare routes from its eight Polish airports, which represents a 2.5% capacity growth year over year.”

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com