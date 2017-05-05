Central and Eastern European low-cost carrier (LCC) Wizz Air will launch 2X-weekly Budapest-St. Petersburg Airbus A320 service Aug. 27, becoming the first foreign LCC to operate to Russia’s Pulkovo International Airport.

Wizz Air received a Budapest-Moscow Vnukovo designation and launched flights to the Russian capital in 2013. Since then it has carried 440,000 passengers between the two cities, Wizz Air said.

St. Petersburg is Wizz Air’s 13th destination from Budapest. The carrier connects the Hungarian capital with 63 cities across Europe and beyond, which makes its Budapest offering the most diverse in the company’s network, according to an airline statement.

Wizz Air operates flights from two Hungarian bases in Budapest and Debrecen with 12 aircraft. In 2016, the LCC carried 3.7 million passengers to and from Hungary, up 23% year-over-year (YOY).

Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport is the fourth airport in Russia in terms of passenger traffic. In the first quarter, Pulkovo traffic grew 25% YOY to 2.9 million passengers.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com