Fast-growing LCC Wizz Air is planning to launch four routes this winter from London’s Luton Airport, where it has eight aircraft based. The routes comprise: Eilat’s Ovda Airport, Israel; Grenoble, France; Verona, Italy; and Tromsø, Norway.

The Budapest, Hungary-based LCC recently obtained its UK air operator’s certificate (AOC) and subsidiary Wizz Air UK—which it launched to protect its flying rights amid continuing uncertainty over Brexit—began flying in May.

The Central and Eastern European LCC is now the second-largest airline at Luton, having increased its operations there by 10% year-over-year, with 7.9 million seats on sale for the coming year, and 51 destinations in 25 countries served from Luton.

The airline, which has increased its Airbus A320 family fleet to 100 aircraft, has previously pledged to open more than 100 new routes in 2018 and 2019. Wizz Air has a further 268 aircraft on its order books scheduled for delivery through the end of 2026, bringing its fleet up to nearly 300 aircraft.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk