Wizz Air A321
Center European LCC Wizz Air said it would further increase its fleet at the UK’s London Luton Airport, as it acquires a number of slots from insolvent Monarch Airlines, just a few days after it unveiled a major expansion at the airport. The Hungarian LCC said capacity at its London Luton base would increase by 18% year-on-year to a total of 7.1 million seats in 2018, translating into 28 new additional flights each week from the airport. Wizz Air operates a fleet of Airbus A320s and ...
