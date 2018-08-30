Calgary-based WestJet will add frequencies by its ultra-LCC subsidiary Swoop to the Edmonton-Winnipeg market, which already boasts its own mainline service as well as regional and ULCC frequencies.

The new service will run 4X-weekly starting Oct. 11, and will be in addition to WestJet’s current flights between Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG).

WestJet’s current schedule has 3X-weekly frequencies through October, and then twice daily through the end of the carrier’s winter schedule in late April. The route also has twice-daily frequencies by Air Canada’s Jazz regional feeder, as well as daily frequencies from Flair Airlines, the fast-growing Edmonton-based ULCC.

YEG-YWG will be the second route with both WestJet and Swoop services. The carrier in early August announced it would switch its YEG-Las Vegas McCarran International (LAS) flights from mainline to Swoop as part of the ULCC’s initial transborder push, but pushback from the Edmonton community convinced WestJet to change its plans. Starting Oct. 11, it will have 4X-weekly WestJet frequencies as well as 11X-weekly Swoop roundtrips.

WestJet executives have said that Swoop flying, set up to be done 40% cheaper than mainline on a CASM basis, will complement its mainline and regional services, not pull from it. Its YEG-YWG and YEG-LAS strategies suggest WestJet will not shy away from subdividing markets and using ULCC services alongside mainline flying to help meet untapped demand—and compete with other low-cost operators.

Swoop’s changes come amid a scramble by Canadian carriers to tap ULCC markets. Flair recently doubled its schedule to nearly 200 weekly departures and revealed its first transborder flights, including YEG-LAS.

