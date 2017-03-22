Rendering of DCA’s new concourse for regional aircraft, slated to be completed by 2021.

A new 14-gate concourse will be added to Washington National Airport (DCA) by 2021 as part of a $1 billion expansion project.

The “commuter concourse” will replace 14 outdoor positions now used by regional aircraft at DCA. The expansion project will commence this summer.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), which also manages Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), said the project will additionally include the construction of two new screening checkpoints that will enable passengers to go through security before entering the primary retail area of the airport’s main terminal. Currently, Terminal B/C’s checkpoints are situated so that passengers are cut off from the airport’s largest restaurants and high-end retail shops once they go through security screening. The setup also creates crowding at DCA’s gates because so much of the airport’s main terminal area is unable to be occupied by passengers waiting to board flights.

The new checkpoints, which will expand DCA’s screening lane capacity from 20 to 28 lanes, are slated to be completed by 2020.

MWAA president and CEO Jack Potter noted that DCA is designed to handle 15 million annual passengers, but currently serves more than 23 million passengers per year, “straining its infrastructure, crowding travelers and hampering our ability to provide best-in-class customer service.” The expansion project, once completed, will “transform and improve the passenger experience,” he said.

The new concourse “will provide regional travelers with direct, enclosed access to planes via jet bridges, spacious waiting and boarding areas, diverse seating options with integrated power outlets and new concessions,” MWAA said in a statement. “The concourse design includes architectural features consistent with the Terminal B/C’s exposed metal beams, glass walls and domed ceilings while maximizing open, navigable gate areas and panoramic views of downtown Washington DC.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com