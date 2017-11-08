Virgin Australia Boeing 777-300ER
Virgin Australia intends to start operating at least one new Asian route next year, as the carrier continues to seek access to slot-constrained airports. The airline already operates one Asian service, to Hong Kong, and has often said it wants to add more routes there and to mainland China. CEO John Borghetti said the airline is “working hard” to gain additional slots in Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, although he would not name specific routes. Virgin has earmarked some of its ...
