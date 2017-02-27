Virgin Australia is canceling its planned route from Perth, Australia, to Abu Dhabi, which leaves the airline with no flights of its own to the main hub of strategic partner Etihad Airways. Virgin uses its partnership with Etihad to offer service to Europe, connecting to Etihad’s extensive network via Abu Dhabi. But now, Virgin Australia will rely completely on codesharing to Abu Dhabi, as Etihad will have the only flights from Australia to its hub. The Australian carrier previously ...