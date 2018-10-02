EasyJet has signed up UK long-haul carrier Virgin Atlantic as the latest new airline partner in its connecting service “Worldwide by easyJet,” giving passengers the chance to connect from easyJet to Virgin Atlantic long-haul flights through London’s Gatwick Airport.

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said the UK LCC “continues to broaden our focus to launch more airline partners and add connectivity to more of our biggest airports.”

He added that easyJet expects to announce more partners in the coming months. Talks are progressing with Middle Eastern and Far Eastern carriers, among others, easyJet said, adding that it plans to expand to other key easyJet airports in Europe.

Norwegian Air Shuttle, Canada’s WestJet, Thomas Cook Airlines, French leisure carrier Corsair, French all-business class airline La Compagnie and Scottish regional Loganair are already part of the platform, which easyJet launched in September 2017 at Gatwick, extending the service to Milan Malpensa in December.

Guernsey-based regional airline Aurigny is the most recent new addition to the list of partners while Singapore Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot are also set to be part of Worldwide by easyJet within the coming months, connecting easyJet customers with Southeast Asia with Singapore Airlines via Milan Malpensa airport and with Scoot through Berlin Tegel.

In March 2018, easyJet said it would extend the connecting platform to Berlin Tegel, Venice Marco Polo, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly and Edinburgh airports. Venice and Berlin Tegel are fully operational.

That means that combined with connections through London Gatwick and Milan Malpensa, over half of the airline’s flights—and 53 million easyJet customers a year—will be able to connect to airline partner services and other easyJet flights in a single booking through easyJet’s digital booking portal, the airline said.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk