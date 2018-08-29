French airports operator Vinci Airports has secured regulatory clearance to acquire a package of airports from US-based company Airports Worldwide, although Juan Santamaria International Airport in San José has been dropped from the deal.

The portfolio comprises two freehold airports, two concessions, four management contracts and three partial-management contracts in Costa Rica, the UK and the US.

“After having met all the condition precedent, Vinci Airports, a Vinci Concessions subsidiary, finalized today the acquisition of the airport portfolio held by Airports Worldwide,” Vinci said in a statement released Aug. 29.

Notably, the agreement includes 100% of Belfast International Airport and 90.1% of Stockholm Skavsta Airport in Sweden.

Vinci is also acquiring 100% of the concession for Florida’s Orlando-Sanford International Airport and 45% of the concession for Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia, Costa Rica.

The package was originally slated to also include 48.75% of the concession for Juan Santamaria International Airport in San José, Costa Rica. However, Vinci said: “As a legally entitled shareholder, the Brazilian company CCR Group exercised its preemption right to acquire the co-controlled 48.40 % stake in Juan Santamaria International Airport in San José, Costa Rica, which were comprised in the Airports Worldwide portfolio. The exercise of this preemption right is submitted to the approval of COPROCOM, the Costa Rica antitrust entity.”

The four full-management contracts cover Hollywood Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport, Macon Downtown Airport and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The three partial-management contracts cover Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, Raleigh Durham International Airport in North Carolina and part of the international terminal at Atlanta, Georgia.

Vinci said it has now received official approvals from regulators in Costa Rica, the UK and the US, so the operational handover for the airports will now begin.

The deal takes Vinci to a network of 44 airports in 11 countries, handling more than 180 million passengers.

