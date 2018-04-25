French airports operator Vinci Airports has acquired a portfolio of 12 airports in Costa Rica, Sweden, the US and UK from US-based company Airports Worldwide, including 100% of Belfast International and 100% of Orlando-Sanford International.

“This acquisition allows Vinci Airports to make a strategic move into the US, the world’s largest air transport market, and bolsters its presence in Europe and Central America,” Vinci said, announcing the deal April 24.

The portfolio comprises two freehold airports, three concessions, four management contracts and three partial-management contracts.

Subject to regulatory approval, Vinci will acquire 100% of Belfast International Airport and 90.1% of Stockholm Skavsta Airport in Sweden, which are both being sold as freehold properties.

Vinci is also acquiring 100% of Florida’s Orlando-Sanford International Airport, with a 21-year concession remaining that covers terminal and car park operations. The package also includes concessions at Costa Rica’s two major airports, comprising 48.75% of Juan Santamaria International Airport in San José and a 45% stake in Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia. These concessions have residual terms of eight and 13 years respectively.

The four full-management contracts cover Hollywood Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport, Macon Downtown Airport and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The three partial-management contracts cover Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, Raleigh Durham International Airport in North Carolina and part of the international terminal at Atlanta, Georgia.

Vinci Airports network has been expanded to include 45 airports in 11 countries on three continents, adding 25.6 million to the group’s passenger total which has grown to more than 182 million per year.

