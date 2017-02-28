Vietnam Airlines will launch service from its Hanoi hub to Sydney, Australia March 28 for the summer schedule. The SkyTeam member will operate the 3X-weekly service with a Boeing 787-9. Vietnam Airlines already operates a daily Ho-Chi-Minh-City-Melbourne route using the same aircraft type.

The Hanoi-based carrier said its network comprises 52 destinations in 17 countries.

For 2016, Vietnam Airlines and its subsidiaries earned a consolidated pre-tax profit of $113.7 million, which represents a 140% increase over the previous year, according to the company’s initial estimates.

