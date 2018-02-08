Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9
Vietnam Airlines has postponed plans to add Berlin, Amsterdam or Rome to its network, as the market situations have changed and Middle East carriers and Turkish Airlines have become the toughest competitors, SVP-commercial Trinh Ngoc Thanh told ATW recently in Hanoi. “In our midterm plan for the next three years, we do not have new European destinations. Our strategy is to add frequencies,” he said. Frankfurt is becoming the carrier’s main gateway in ...
