Vietnam Airlines and Russian flag carrier Aeroflot have signed an MOU for a strategic cooperation between the two carriers.

From 2019, the two SkyTeam alliance members will begin codesharing on domestic routes in Vietnam and Russia and expand their cooperation across several areas of the business.

This agreement should further expand travel opportunities between Russia and Vietnam, as well as increase passenger volumes and economic and trade activities between the two countries.

Vietnam Airlines EVP Trinh Ngoc Thanh said the agreement “marks the 25 years of Vietnam Airlines’ services to Russia. The MOU takes our cooperation further in the direction of a solid and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Vietnam Airlines operates 3X-weekly Hanoi-Moscow Domodedovo services.

Aeroflot operates daily Moscow Sheremetyevo-Hanoi services and a 2X-weekly Moscow-Ho Chi Minh City service.

Vietnam Airlines’ network includes 90 routes to 20 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day.

Aeroflot serves 146 destinations in 52 countries.

