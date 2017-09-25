ATWOnline

Video: VietJet Air deputy director-commercial Jay L Lingeswara interview at World Routes 2018

Blogs & Commentary
Sep 21, 2017
blog

FedEx’s Fred Smith puts e-commerce in perspective

The notion that there is an inexorable march toward e-commerce dominating retail is not borne out by analysis, Smith says....More
Sep 20, 2017
blog

Airline & aviation workers’ heroic acts in disaster-hit regions

Harvey, Katia, Irma, Jose, Maria: a terrible family of destruction. And the brutal 2017 Atlantic hurricane season still has weeks to run and could potentially add more names to fear. I’d like to recognize here the ongoing dedication by the people of the commercial aviation industry who continue to support relief and aid efforts across all the regions affected....More
Sep 19, 2017
blog

O’Leary’s Mea Culpa

Who thought we’d ever see the day that Michael O’Leary said sorry?...More
ATW On-Location
Vietjet Air A321
Sep 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

Vietjet Air seeks partners, mulls long-haul services  

Vietnamese LCC Vietjet Air is hoping to expand into long-haul LCC operations, provided it can find the right aircraft and suitable airline partners to provide reciprocal feed....More
Ethiopian Airlines A350-900
Sep 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

Ethiopian Airlines working on several more African JV airlines  

African Star Alliance member Ethiopian Airlines is working to establish regional hubs in Chad, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia, with several joint venture (JV) airlines in the pipeline....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

Bombardier targets ‘challenging’ goal of 30 CSeries deliveries in 2017  

Bombardier is pressing to deliver 30 CSeries aircraft this year, but acknowledged it will be difficult to meet the low end of its previously announced target of 30-35 CSeries deliveries in 2017....More

