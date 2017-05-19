Uzbekistan Airways launched 2X-weekly Tashkent-Riga-New York JFK Boeing 787-8 services, replacing a 767-300ER on the route, May 18.

The Uzbekistan flag carrier plans to eliminate the stop in Latvian capital Riga in July.

The airline took delivery of its first 787-8 in August 2016, which started commercial operations Sept. 5, 2016. It has two 787-8s in service, which operates from Tashkent International Airport to Dubai, Delhi, Tel Aviv, Istanbul Ataturk, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Moscow.

The Tashkent-based airline said in November 2016 it will order three additional 787-9s.

Uzbekistan Airways has had a partnership with Boeing since 1996. Its fleet comprises 34 aircraft, including 767s, 757s as well as Airbus A320 and Ilyushin Il-114-100 aircraft.

The carrier said in 2014 it was on track to join the SkyTeam global alliance; however, no news has been available since then.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at