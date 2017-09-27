Chicago-based United Airlines is looking to increase its service between Houston, Texas and Havana, Cuba from Saturday-only to daily flights, and on Sept. 26 filed an application for US Department of Transportation (DOT) approval.

United is pushing the trade potential for the route, citing “Houston [as] a large exporter of raw materials that are high in demand in Cuba, including building materials, drainage and water supply systems, and parts and services related to the oil and gas industry … the Port of Houston exports grains, soybeans, corn and chicken to Cuba, and Houston’s central US location makes the city a prime location for further trade development.”

In August, the Houston region experienced significant destruction and damage from flooding related to Hurricane Harvey. Local and federal government officials in Texas voiced support for United’s plan to increase flights between Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.

The airline intends to use either Boeing 737-800 main aircraft or Embraer E175 regional aircraft on the route.

United opened its Saturday-only route between Houston and Havana in December 2016 as part of a wave of new commercial passenger flights to Cuba were launched following the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba. However, by mid-2017 overcapacity and a dearth of customers soon caused many of the airlines caught up in the scramble—Dallas/Ft. Worth-based American Airlines, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, Denver-based LCC Frontier Airlines, Fort Lauderdale-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines and Fort Lauderdale-based regional carrier Silver Airlines among them – to either trim or cancel service to the island altogether.

