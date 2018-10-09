United Airlines is preparing to launch its second daily nonstop service from San Francisco (SFO) to Singapore (SIN) after seeing positive demands from its debut in June 2016.

Currently, the existing UA2 flight departs Singapore in the morning. Starting Oct. 28, the additional service will depart 12 hours later at night. United said this will give customers greater choice in their transfer options and enable it to offer close to 20 new one-stop connections to Singapore from North America.

“Connectivity was an issue in the current service, especially for southeast Asian passengers, as one might have to spend a night in Singapore prior to the morning flight out,” United’s Singapore country manager Laurence Chin said. “That is no longer an issue with the night flight.”

United will operate the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on this route, configured with 48 in Polaris business class, 88 in premium economy known as Economy Plus, and 116 in standard economy.

Star Alliance partner, Singapore Airlines (SIA) also provides a daily nonstop service to San Francisco using the Airbus A350-900. Chin is optimistic there is demand for three nonstop services to San Francisco.

“The market is very strong, and we will work with our alliance partners SIA,” he said. “San Francisco is a digital hub and Singapore is working towards a Smart Nation, we will see significant business travelers flying on this route.”

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com