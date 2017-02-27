United Airlines is launching its first flight from its San Francisco hub to Munich for the summer schedule.

The Chicago-based carrier will operate the seasonal flight daily with a Boeing 787. The flights are expected to launch on May 24.

The carrier also is upgauging one of its Newark-Tel Aviv flights to a Boeing 777-300ER, equipped with the new Polaris premium product, United said in a statement.

These international flights are part of a larger network expansion United is undertaking for the summer schedule. United says it is adding service to 13 US cities, including four—Champaign/Urbana, Illinois; Colombia, Missouri, Rochester, Minnesota and Santa Rosa, California—that it does not currently serve.

Six routes, including Denver-Kona, Hawaii, Newark-Salt Lake City, and San Francisco-New Orleans, will go from seasonal to daily, year-round service, the carrier said.

United added its expanded summer schedule will add 8,700 daily seats to its route network. In all, United is adding 47 new daily roundtrips to its domestic summer schedule.

