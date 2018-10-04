United Express regional carrier CommutAir launched its first international routes Oct. 4, inaugurating five daily flights to Montreal’s Pierre-Elliot Trudeau International Airport (YUL) from New York/Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). One daily CommutAir-operated United Express roundtrip will serve Newark, while Washington Dulles will have four daily roundtrip flights.

Ohio-based CommutAir now operates a fleet comprised solely of Embraer ERJ145s, having completed the transition from its previous fleet of 21 Bombardier turboprops, which were a mix of 50-seat Q300s and 37-seat Q200s, in January 2018.

The carrier serves over 35 US airports at present. Building on its Montreal service, the airline will expand to Quebec City (YQB) and Ottawa (YOW) in the next few months.

"[With] international service into Canada [we] look forward to watching our route map continue its rapid expansion as monthly aircraft deliveries fuel our growth," CommutAir COO Joel Raymond said.

The carrier, which is 40%-owned by United Airlines, expects to have 61 ERJ 145s in operation by the end of 2019, for which it is “actively hiring” 400 pilots over the next two years, according to an Oct. 4 company statement. The plan to grow CommutAir’s fleet was firmed in August 2017, when the carrier and United signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to add 21 50-seat ERJ145s to the 40 ERJ145s CommutAir was contracted to operate for United.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com