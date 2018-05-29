The codeshare tie-up between United Airlines and San Francisco-based Boutique Air gives the US major extensive reach into smaller communities, particularly from its Denver hub, while giving the regional operator both passenger feed and a leg up as it looks to grow its extensive Essential Air Service (EAS)-focused operation.

The deal expands on an existing interline agreement, in place since May 2017, by putting United’s code on Boutique’s flights throughout the regional carrier’s 30-destination network, including seven served nonstop from Denver International Airport (DEN), a United hub.

Boutique, which started out flying surveillance missions for the US government in 2007, did not get into the scheduled-service business until 2014. It has grown quickly and is eyeing adding more cities, which will benefit the communities it serves as well as its newest partner.

“At a time when small communities are looking for any piece of good news when it comes to enhancing air service, this is great news,” Delta Airport Consultants chief industry strategist Bill Swelbar said. “The ability to have interline and codeshare attributes work to ensure the success of air service Boutique provides.”

Forging closer ties with Boutique fits into Chicago-based United’s strategy of boosting flow into its network by tapping smaller communities. United’s plan to boost capacity 4%-6% per year in the next several years includes an emphasis on tapping small cities with little to no air service. The Boutique move shows the carrier’s strategy extends beyond deploying its own regional partners.

“By adding a Boutique to its regional portfolio, it will work for them to expand their network and access markets that might not work economically today,” Swelbar said. “United has demonstrated in many ways its commitment to its small community strategy and this is yet another example.”

Boutique’s EAS-centric strategy means its network spreads across the country, connecting small communities to a variety of hubs, including Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Its largest presence is in DEN, and given recent market changes as well as the new United deal, the city seems to hold the most potential.

DEN was Great Lakes Airlines hub until that carrier shut down earlier this year, citing an inability to hire enough pilots.

Meanwhile, a notable hole in Boutique's network lies just outside DEN. Boutique does not serve Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota, and only operates to two other Colorado markets: Alamosa and Cortez. Considering United’s DEN presence, the two carriers could combine to tap markets that don't make sense to serve on their own, Swelbar said.

“Given Boutique’s presence in Denver, the void left by Great Lakes will likely be filled and expanded upon,” Swelbar said. “Given the needs for such service from Wyoming and other states, there are indeed potential points for Boutique to serve and grow its network in addition to helping United cement its network serving the states surrounding Denver and the intra-Colorado market.”

