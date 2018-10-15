United Airlines has unveiled the latest network changes as part of its long-range growth strategy, including shifting more short-haul flights from Newark Liberty International to its Washington-Dulles International hub and replacing them with targeted markets.

Shifting to Dulles will be service from Elmira (New York); Lexington (Kentucky) and Manchester (New Hampshire). United will add flights on existing routes between Newark (New Jersey) and Detroit (Michigan), St. Louis (Missouri) and Omaha (Nebraska); Richmond (Virginia) and Kansas City (Missouri).

The Chicago-based carrier will also increase its Newark-Anchorage (Alaska) service to from weekly to daily, add new nonstop service to Pensacola (Florida) and introduce nonstop service between Hilton Head (South Carolina) and Chicago (Illinois), Dulles and Newark. Dulles is also getting new service to Asheville (North Carolina).

The moves are part of an ongoing strategy to boost capacity 4%-6% annually through 2020. United has been re-organizing its hub flying, adding service from new markets and revamping its banks to create more connections. At capacity-constrained Newark, it is focusing on creating more origin-and-destination markets, while shifting short-haul feeder flights to Dulles. United has now moved or announced six feeder flights are shifting from Newark to Dulles.

Other changes to its summer 2019 schedule include adding nonstop service between Los Angeles (California) and Eugene (Oregon); Madison (Wisconsin); and Pasco/Tri-Cities (Washington state). United also plans to begin nonstop service between San Francisco (California) and Columbus (Ohio).

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com