United Airlines and Air Wisconsin have signed a five-year capacity purchase agreement (CPA), enabling the regional carrier to fly as a United Express carrier.

Air Wisconsin is nearing the end of its contract with American Airlines, which expires in 2018.

The Air Line Pilots Association, (ALPA), which represents Air Wisconsin pilots, reported the new agreement with Chicago-based United “includes a career pathway program that will give pilots a path to jobs at the larger carrier if they meet United’s hiring standards and other conditions [according to Air Wisconsin management].”

“Air Wisconsin flew under United’s colors from the 1980s to 2006,” ALPA Air Wisconsin group chairman Chris Suhs said.

A United spokesperson told ATW, “The new partnership with Air Wisconsin enables us to maintain a consistent level of flying across our domestic network as we upgauge to larger aircraft in certain markets while continuing to operate smaller aircraft in others when it makes sense to do so. We plan to use these 50-seat aircraft in the right kind of markets that can feed additional traffic into our hubs that in turn will help us grow mainline flying.

Air Wisconsin operates a fleet of 36 owned and 29 leased 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200LRs.

