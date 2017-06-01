United Airlines plans to introduce daily nonstop flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Singapore’s Changi Airport (SIN), effective Oct. 27, subject to government approval.

According to the Chicago-based carrier, the service will set the new distance record for any airline operating a flight to or from the US, at 8,700 miles.

United’s existing service between San Francisco (SFO) and SIN started one year ago, June 1, 2016, and “holds the current record for the longest scheduled 787 flight operated by any airline and is currently the longest scheduled flight operated by any US carrier, at 8,446 miles,” the airline said in a statement.

Both routes will use 252-seat Boeing 787-9s with 48 Polaris business class seats and 204 economy seats, including 88 economy plus seats.

Flight UA 37 will depart Los Angeles at 8:55 p.m. daily, arriving in Singapore at 6:50 a.m. two days later (all times local). The return flight, UA 38, will depart Singapore's Changi Airport at 11:00 a.m. daily, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport at 10:15 a.m. the same day. Flying times will be approximately 17 hours, 55 minutes westbound and 15 hours, 15 minutes eastbound.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com