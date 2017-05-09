United Airlines will increase flights between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and eight US destinations.

The new services include SFO to Seattle (10X daily using an Airbus A320) from Aug. 1; Albuquerque (2X-daily using an Embraer E175) from Aug. 15; Baltimore (2Xdaily with an A319) from Aug. 15; Indianapolis (2X-daily with an A319) from Aug. 15; Kansas City (3X-daily with an E175) from Aug. 15; Nashville (2X-daily with an A319) from Aug. 15; Philadelphia (3X-daily with an A319); and Portland, Oregon (9X-daily with an A319).

Additionally, the Chicago-based carrier will convert select regional jet flights to larger mainline aircraft in 10 markets.

These daily services include SFO to Burbank (Boeing 737); Calgary (A320-seasonal); Dallas (A320); Kansas City (A320-seasonal); Minneapolis (A320); Palm Springs (737); and Santa Barbara (A319), all from June 8. From July 1, SFO-Bozeman (A320-seasonal) services and Sacramento (737) services will begin. From Aug. 15, daily SFO-Fresno 737 service will launch.

United VP-SFO Mike Hanna said, “These additional flights and larger aircraft to new cities and those already part of our network will offer customers even more convenient flight options and easy connections to popular destinations around the US and Canada.”

United has approximately 300 daily departures to nearly 100 destinations from San Francisco.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com