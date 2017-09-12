United Airlines is adding new nonstop seasonal service to four European destinations, including Reykjavik, Iceland; Porto, Portugal; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Zurich, Switzerland.

The new European schedule comprises:

Daily New York Newark-Porto, Portugal Boeing 757 service from May 4-Oct. 4, 2018;

Daily New York Newark-Reykjavik, Iceland 757 service from May 23-Oct. 4, 2018;

Daily San Francisco-Zurich, Switzerland Boeing 787-8 service from June 7-Oct. 27, 2018; and

Daily Washington Dulles-Edinburgh, Scotland Boeing 757 service from May 23-Oct. 4, 2018.

In addition, the Chicago-based carrier will start daily Los Angeles-Singapore and New York Newark-Buenos Aires service in October 2017. In January 2018, United will begin daily nonstop Houston-Sydney service.

All flights are subject to government approval.

