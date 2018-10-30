US airports are disappointed Congress opted not to increase funds they receive for infrastructure construction in the FAA reauthorization bill, putting pressure on them to generate funds to shore up facilities during record passenger demand.

“When you look at the final bill, we ended up with a status quo approach,” American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) EVP-government and public affairs Joel Bacon said. “This bill does not represent significant progress in solving the fundamental issues we have with serially underinvesting in airport facilities.”

Under the bill, Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funds are set at $3.2 billion annually, which has remained roughly flat since the turn of the century and is less than half the $7 billion FAA has estimated airports need to meet their infrastructure needs each year. And while Congress changed the rules governing the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) program to provide airports more flexibility in how they spend those funds, it has not raised the $4.50 flight segment cap in just as long.

“This has a cumulative impact, so as long as you underinvest year after year, you create a growing chasm between what you need and what you’re able to do,” Bacon said. “We’re dealing with facilities that were built at the dawn of the jet age, and we have not only growing passenger numbers and operational numbers, but a whole new security apparatus. The cumulative effect of not making progress on this really grows over time.”

“Airports are very good at being creative, but at some point in time you can’t be creative when you’ve punched out your PFC for 30 years,” Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) SVP-government and political affairs Annie Russo said. She said airports are looking at a transportation appropriations bill, a possible infrastructure package and a bill to fund the government over the next fiscal year as potential vehicles to pursue the two priorities when Congress regroups next month.

While early drafts of both chambers’ FAA reauthorization bills did include additional AIP funding, lawmakers ultimately had to leave the levels flat to make use of procedures that allowed them to expedite a compromise bill in the run-up to the Sept. 30 deadline to pass the legislation. Airports did get a slight reprieve, however, when lawmakers allotted them an additional $1 billion in AIP funding to be distributed in tranches through 2020, although airport officials say it’s far from enough to meet their needs.

And while the Senate had originally included a proposal to raise the PFC cap to $8.50 per flight segment in its recent FAA appropriations bill, that measure was defeated amid opposition from airlines and congressional Republicans wary of any kind of fee hikes.

Airlines for America, in a statement to ATW, said the group remains “opposed to any unnecessary or unjustified tax hikes on passengers, including an increase in the PFC—particularly at a time when US airports are in a strong financial position and poised to grow stronger.”

But Bacon argues that airlines have deliberately mischaracterized the PFC fee as a tax, when in reality the program exists as a locally administered user fee.

“All we are asking is for the federal government to get out of the way and let the local airport authority have more autonomy to impose a user fee they have to justify locally,” Bacon said. “It doesn’t require any influx in federal dollars—it’s just an instance where there is a federal cap on it. We’ve never seen another example where you have a federal cap on top of a user fee, but that’s where we find ourselves, unfortunately.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com