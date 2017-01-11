Las Vegas-based ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) Allegiant Air will launch 17 new routes in May and early June, add Louisville (Kentucky) to its network and make Destin/Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in northwest Florida a “base of operations.”

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ULCC Spirit Airlines, meanwhile, will add 10 new routes in April and May.

Eleven of Allegiant’s 17 new routes will be from VPS, from which it will offer seasonal, 2X weekly nonstop flights to Kansas City, Missouri (starting May 3); Austin, Texas (May 4); Cleveland (May 12); Peoria, Illinois (May 24); Louisville (May 24); Columbus, Ohio (May 25); Springfield, Missouri (May 25); Indianapolis (May 26); Baltimore/Washington (May 31); Pittsburgh (May 31); and New York Newark (June 2).

From Louisville, Allegiant will additionally fly 2X-weekly to Savanah/Hilton Head, South Carolina (seasonal starting May 26) and Florida destinations Fort Lauderdale (year-round starting May 19), Punta Gorda (year-round starting May 25), Orlando-Sanford (year-round starting May 24) and Saint Petersburg-Clearwater (year-round starting May 24).

Allegiant will also start 2X-weekly year-round service between Indianapolis and Austin May 19.

“Our presence in Florida continues to grow as we announce our largest expansion into a Florida destination in the company's history,” Allegiant COO Jude Bricker said. “A new base in Destin/Fort Walton Beach will allow us to better serve travelers.”

Spirit will start daily Houston Intercontinental-New York Newark and Houston Intercontinental-Seattle flights April 27 (the Houston-Seattle service will be seasonal). From May 25, it will launch three daily year-round routes from New Orleans: Baltimore/Washington, Cleveland and Orlando. Also starting May 25, Spirit will launch daily seasonal flights from Baltimore/Washington to Oakland, San Diego and Seattle and from Detroit to Oakland and Seattle.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com