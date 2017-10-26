Post expansion plan for London's Heathrow Airport
UK Parliament could vote on the expansion of London’s Heathrow Airport during the first half of 2018. On Oct. 24, the UK Department for Transport launched a new consultation on its new airport-expansion policy, which takes into account newly published aviation forecasts, a new national air-quality plan, and discussion on how the airspace will be managed. Stakeholders and campaign groups will have until Dec. 19 to respond to the consultation before members of Parliament approve the ...
