Russia’s Novaport Holding will build a new 17,000 sq m (182,986 sq. ft.) terminal at Roshchino International Airport (TJM) in Tyumen Oblast, the Tyumen region government said in a statement.

The new terminal will allow for an annual increase of up to 5 million passengers per year at the airport, which handled 1.8 million in 2017, up 19.7% year-over-year.

In January 2017, TJM completed a five-year reconstruction project that increased the size of the airport from 6,500 sq m to 27,000 sq m and grew capacity from 250 to 600 passengers per hour.

Novaport Holding general director Sergey Rudakov said TJM’s management company had to decide on new terminal construction now; otherwise, in two or three years TJM would return to the same capacity situation as before the reconstruction.

TJM is one of the bases of Utair Aviation, the airport network consists mainly of domestic destinations, as well as several international.

On June 1, Russian authorities granted permission for the airport to handle Airbus A330 aircraft. TJM can now handle 25 aircraft types, including Boeing 737,757, 777, ATR 42/72, and Bombardier CRJ100 aircraft.

Novaport Holding manages 14 airports in Russia, including Novosibirsk Tolmachevo, as well as airports in Kaliningrad, Tomsk and Chelyabinsk. In 2016, all Novaport airports together handled 14.9 million passengers.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com