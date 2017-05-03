Panama-based Copa Airlines has signed a wide-ranging codeshare agreement with Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines. Both carriers are Star Alliance members.

Turkish will place its TK designator code on Copa flights between Panama City and David (Panama); Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, Belo Horizonte and Sao Paulo (Brazil); Santo Domingo and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic); Guayaquil and Quito (Ecuador); San Salvador (El Salvador); Asuncion (Paraguay); Lima (Peru).

Copa will place its CM designator code on Turkish flights between its strategic Hub of the Americas Panama City and Istanbul Atatürk.

Turkish will also place its code on Copa flights to Cancun, Mexico City and Guadalajara (Mexico); Managua (Nicaragua); San Jose (Costa Rica) and Montevideo (Uruguay).

Copa CEO Pedro Heilbron said the agreement “has great importance since it contributes to strengthen the connectivity between Latin America with Istanbul and the rest of Europe.” Copa said it offers connection to 74 destinations in the Americas and the Caribbean via Panama City.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at