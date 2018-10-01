Turkish Airlines and UK-based regional carrier flybmi have signed a codeshare agreement to improve access to each other’s networks.

The UK airline said the deal would allow its passengers in the UK and Ireland to fly to Istanbul from London Heathrow, Manchester and Dublin on Turkish Airlines’ aircraft.

The codeshare will also allow flybmi passengers departing from Istanbul to fly to several points on Turkish’s network including Brussels, Paris, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Oslo.

In return, Turkish Airlines’ customers can fly on eight of flybmi’s European routes, including inbound routes from Brussels to Newcastle and East Midlands, Norrköping and Saarbrücken to Munich, Oslo to Aberdeen and Hamburg, Duesseldorf and Paris to Bristol.

“This new codeshare with our partner, Turkish Airlines, enables our customers to book flights to Istanbul via flybmi.com, taking us to Turkey for the first time in the airline’s history,” flybmi CCO Jochen Schnadt said.

“This is yet another step for flybmi in building a comprehensive network of strategic airline partnerships that allow us to reach new customers and widen our overall network reach.”

“We aim to improve our partnership to maximize the travel opportunities offered to our passengers through the networks of both airlines,” Turkish Airlines’ chief investment and technology officer Ahmet Bolat said.

Schnadt will become MD of flybmi from Oct. 11, taking over from interim MD Tim Shattock, who joined earlier this year and is returning to his native Ireland to take up a new position.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com