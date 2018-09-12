Leisure travel group TUI is closing aircraft bases at Helsinki (Finland), Malmö (Sweden) and Oslo (Norway), and instead turning to external capacity from LCC Norwegian and Danish charter carrier Jet Time.

“We [will] operate with one Boeing 737 from each of the bases affected,” a TUI spokesman told ATW. Up to 150 staff could be impacted by the closures.

TUI said it is making the changes to increase flexibility, cut costs and respond to changes in the market.

“Holidaymakers demand more flexibility and more choice than ever. Therefore, the company is planning to switch three lines of flight from TUI to two major partners, Norwegian and Jet Time. The aviation bases affected by the changes are Malmö, Helsinki and Oslo. TUI is in dialogue with the unions,” TUI said in a statement.

In the Nordics, TUI’s flying program is already split roughly 50:50 between in-house airlines and external providers.

“We believe it is still important to maintain our own airlines, but they need to be more flexible and cost-effective to fulfill the needs of our customers and tour operators. That is why today we [are] proposing a change in our airline setup in the Nordics,” TUI northern region airlines MD John Murphy said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com