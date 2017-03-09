Passengers transiting through Frankfurt Airport now have the option of securing a private room for a few hours, with the opening of an airside hotel on March 6.

The MY CLOUD hotel is located at Gate Z 25 in Frankfurt’s Terminal 1, meaning that transit passengers can stay right next to the airside gates without having to clear security.

Rooms can be booked from a minimum of three hours, allowing passengers to freshen up before they board their onward flights.

“It is a genuine innovation that delivers exactly what many of our customers want. The hotel’s rooms are designed to let them relax and enjoy their time at the airport in privacy,” Fraport real estate and properties department chief Christian Balletshofer said.

MY CLOUD has 59 rooms, equipped with a bed, desk, stool, bathroom, shower, as well as a free Wi-Fi and an infotainment system, which includes flight information. It also has a 24-hour reception and a vending machine for snacks and beverages.

