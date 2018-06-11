Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in southwest France is expecting more passenger growth after an “exceptional” 2017 and is counting on its burgeoning short-and medium-haul routes in Europe—and in particular LCCs—to achieve it, the airport’s outgoing executive board chairman Jean-Michel Vernhes told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. The airport handled 9.2 million passengers last year, overtaking Marseille to become France’s third-biggest regional ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Toulouse-Blagnac Airport sees more passenger growth from LCCs " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.