Tigerair Australia has resolved a dispute with the Indonesian government that forced the low-cost carrier (LCC) to suspend service on popular leisure routes to Bali. Tigerair said it has been granted permission to resume flights between Bali and Australia. The airline plans to reintroduce service on its three Bali routes from Feb. 3, “subject to final procedural approvals being secured.” An important caveat of the agreement is that Tigerair must use the Airbus A320s that it ...