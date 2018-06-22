A government-industry advisory panel has been established in Thailand to provide greater collaboration amongst stakeholders regarding the country’s airport development program.

The airport consultative committee (ACC) was set up as a result of a meeting in Bangkok between various government agencies and airline representative groups, most notably IATA. The major priority of this meeting was “to have a dialogue on the priorities moving forward,” Thailand’s Minister for Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said.

IATA described the meeting as “very positive,” with the recognition that “a collaborative approach is needed to overcome the challenges of handling the anticipated growth of air travel to and through Thailand.” IATA said it is important to “develop a cohesive aviation infrastructure masterplan for the airports in the greater Bangkok area,” which are Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

“The ACC will facilitate consultative and constructive engagement between key stakeholders in the industry,” Termpittayapaisith said. “I look forward to the urgent formation of the working groups under the ACC to provide strategic oversight on the next steps.”

Another issue addressed at the stakeholders’ meeting was concerns about the soft tarmac at Suvarnabhumi airport. Termpittayapaisith committed to resolving the problem quickly.

The stakeholder groups intend to meet again every quarter to review the progress on the priorities identified. The next meeting is planned in the fourth quarter.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com