TAP Air Portugal and Spain-based LCC Volotea may expand their partnership after agreeing to a codeshare arrangement to strengthen services between three European nations.

It is the first codeshare that Volotea, which specializes in connecting secondary and tertiary European cities, has entered into.

The agreement has come into force in the past few days and allows both airlines to cooperate through Volotea’s direct flights to the southern Portuguese leisure destination of Faro from France and Italy. Faro has become a year-round destination, largely because of the proliferation of golf courses in its locality.

The codeshare will allow TAP to place its TP code on all Volotea-operated routes from Faro to

Nantes, Bordeaux and Marseille (France), as well as to Verona (Italy)

“This first codeshare agreement in Volotea’s history … will clearly benefit consumers to connect important French and Italian cities with the dynamic Portuguese market,” Volotea’s founder and CEO Carlos Muñoz said. “Furthermore, it will allow Volotea to grow into a larger geography and longer seasonality and in partnership with TAP Portugal, one of Europe’s strongest airlines.

“This new codeshare aims to provide TAP customers with more service options enhancing flight connectivity possibilities from Portugal to France and Italy,” TAP Air Portugal CEO Antonoaldo Neves said.

Under the agreement, Volotea expects to enhance its distribution in Portugal.

As part of its continuing expansion, Volotea has also opened two new direct routes to Madeira, a Portuguese island territory in the Atlantic, from Marseille and Bordeaux.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com