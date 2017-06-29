Taipei-based China Airlines will launch 4X-weekly direct Taipei Taoyuan International-London Gatwick services Dec. 1.

The carrier will operate the Airbus A350XWB on the route, with 306 seats in a three-class configuration.

China Airlines launched its first A350-900 services to Europe Jan. 9 from Taipei to Amsterdam and Vienna.

The Taiwanese SkyTeam member has 14 A350-900s on order with 10 of the type to be delivered by the end of this year.

The carrier also said in a statement that from Dec. 1, it wants to grow its Oceania network. Its Taipei-Sydney route will increase to 2X daily and Taipei-Brisbane-Auckland will upgrade to 1X daily.

