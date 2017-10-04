China Airlines will launch 4X-weekly Taipei Taoyuan International-Ontario, California services from spring 2018. Frequencies will be increased to daily during the peak season, depending on market demand.

The Taipei-based carrier will operate Boeing 777-300ERs on the route, offering 358 seats in a three-class configuration.

The Taiwanese SkyTeam member said traffic demand between the Asia-Pacific region and the US is forecast to grow by 6.1% per year.

Chairman Nuan-Hsuan Ho said China Airlines is the first Asian carrier to introduce regular services to Ontario, California. This will also be the second route between Taipei and the greater Los Angeles area since China Airlines began flying to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in 1971.

China Airlines’ current US network includes San Francisco and LAX; New York JFK; Honolulu, Hawaii and the Pacific island of Guam.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at