SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, plans to increase capacity throughout its network, despite a difficult operating environment. “For 2017, we are focusing not only on stabilizing routes to Turkey, but also on adjusting our network if necessary,” SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof told ATW in Frankfurt. Along with the rest of the European airline industry, Bischof said Antalya-based SunExpress experienced “challenging conditions” in the tourism ...