Chinese low-cost carrier (LCC) Spring Airlines has slowed down its international expansion pace as load factors drop on international routes, especially Japan and Thailand, according to Spring chairman Wang Zhenghua.

In September 2016, the Shanghai-based LCC announced it had opened 30 new international routes and expected to open 10 more by the end of 2016.

Wang said the carrier would “experience quite a miserable adjustment process, which would last until April and May of this year.” He said Spring expanded international routes “quite early,” but conceded the LCC may have expanded “too rapidly in recent years.” However, he said, “It’s definitely right for us to expand internationally, which we will continue to strive for in the future.”

In the 2016 third quarter, Spring’s net profit dropped 26.3% to CNY429.5 million ($64.4 million), which was mainly contributed to a decline in passenger load factors—especially on international routes.

As a result, Spring shifted more capacity to the domestic market, opening new routes from Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The carrier is scheduled to open its first route to Cebu, Philippines, this month.

Spring Airlines, which began operations in 2004, opened its first international route—Shanghai-Ibaraki—in 2010. In the following five years, Spring opened nearly 30 routes to Japanese destinations—including Tokyo, Asahikawa, Sapporo and Osaka—with load factors reaching 97%. However, overcapacity and fierce competition in the Japanese market resulted in a sharp decline in load factors and airfares on routes to Japan in recent years.

The carrier also faced similar challenges in the Thailand and Korea markets. In the 2016 second half, Spring switched four aircraft on the Thailand route to domestic routes because of market fluctuations.