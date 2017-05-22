Florida-based ultra-low-cost-carrier Spirit Airlines will begin nonstop service from Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Cancun International Airport beginning Nov. 9.

Spirit VP-network planning Mark Kopczak said, “These new flights expand our presence in Cancun and bring our first international routes to Baltimore/Washington and Chicago.”

Spirit currently operates daily service to Cancun from Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale and Houston. The addition of BWI and ORD brings Spirit’s nonstop service to Cancun to six flights daily.

