SpiceJet Boeing 737-800
Indian LCC SpiceJet is continuing to work on plans to enter the long-haul LCC market, although the decision hangs on aircraft economics and purchase price. “We are working with the aircraft makers to see what works and hopefully it’s not too far away,” SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said at the Aviation Festival in London. Singh believes SpiceJet can tap the potential of new technologies with lower fuel burn to make a long-haul LCC model work from ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"SpiceJet closes in on plans to enter the long-haul market " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.