Volotea is in the middle of transitioning its fleet of Boeing 717s to Airbus A319s (pictured), which offer additional capacity.

Spanish LCC Volotea has opened a new base at Marseille Provence Airport, where it has two Boeing 717s.

Marseille is the carrier’s 11th base, which allows it to significantly increase routes and frequencies from the city.

Since Volotea began operating in Marseille in 2014, the number of passengers carried has steadily increased. In 2017, the airline transported 150,000 passengers from Marseille, up 77% year-over-year; it achieved an average load factor of 83%.

This year, the number of seats to and from Marseille will rise to 286,000, with nine new routes to Biarritz and Caen (France); Corfu, Heraklion, Mykonos and Santorini (Greece); Funchal (Portugal); Menorca and Majorca (Spain). Volotea operates 10 out of the 19 destinations served from Marseille.

“We want to reinforce our offering and presence in Marseille, so this year we have increased our capacity by 56%, adding nine new destinations,” Volotea founder and CEO Carlos Muñoz said. “[This is] a much wider choice, resulting from the excellent results we have received since our first operations four years ago.”

France has become a major base for Volotea, which is in the middle of transitioning its fleet of Boeing 717s to Airbus A319s that offer additional capacity.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com