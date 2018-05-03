Southwest Airlines revealed the four continental US cities from which it plans to operate flights to Hawaii as it moves closer to selling tickets for the service.

As expected, all four airports are in California: Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose. Southwest, which has called launching Hawaii service its biggest initiative this year, is awaiting extend-range, twin-engine operations standards (ETOPS) approval from FAA to allow it fly Boeing 737-8 aircraft on the roughly 5-hr., over-water flights from California to Hawaii.

Honolulu International Airport, Lihue Airport, Kona International Airport (in Keahole) and Kahului Airport (in Maui) are the four airports in Hawaii that will be served.

Southwest has not yet designated a start date for the Hawaii service, nor has it detailed the specific routes between the four California cities and the four Hawaii points.

“The way we plan to serve Hawaii requires us to share these initial details now so that our facilities in the airports will be ready for all that we intend to offer,” Southwest president Tom Nealon said. “We’re on track with our plans to sell tickets this year.”

Nealon has previously said he expects a fast ramp-up in demand for Southwest’s Hawaii service because of the airline’s brand awareness in California and the low fares the carrier plans to offer.

