Southwest Airlines 737 MAX 8
Southwest Airlines is giving “serious consideration” to operating inter-island flights in Hawaii, chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said. Inter-island flying is one of the many issues being examined by Dallas-based Southwest as it prepares to launch service between the continental US and Hawaii next year, Kelly told analysts and reporters during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. Kelly said launching Hawaii service is the “big-ticket item” for Southwest in ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Southwest mulls inter-island Hawaii flights" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.