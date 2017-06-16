Southwest Airlines expects to handle 750,000 annual passengers at a new international concourse at Fort Lauderdale airport after its November schedule begins. The concourse, a joint project between Dallas-based Southwest and Broward County, Florida, is expected to open later this month. It will have five gates, three of which will be for Southwest. It is similar in layout to the international concourse Southwest uses at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, which opened in 2015. Fort ...